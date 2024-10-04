American National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,554,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $277.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

