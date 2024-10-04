Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

FEZ stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $54.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average is $51.52.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

