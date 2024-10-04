CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,293,299,000 after acquiring an additional 533,659 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after buying an additional 3,232,172 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,024,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,048,351,000 after acquiring an additional 184,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 132.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $764,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,931 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

