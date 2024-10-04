M&R Capital Management Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,691,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 117.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 700,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,988,000 after acquiring an additional 378,433 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,008,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 198,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LHM Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 190,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 110,810 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

KWEB opened at $37.21 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $38.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28.

