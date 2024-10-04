American National Bank & Trust Has $272,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

American National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 2.1 %

AZN opened at $77.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.28.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

