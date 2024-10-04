BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $925.07.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $951.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $958.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $888.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $825.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

