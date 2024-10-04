The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Stake Boosted by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Free Report) by 316.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 53.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 25,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 87,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,092,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,093 shares of company stock valued at $43,656. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Price Performance

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

