M&R Capital Management Inc. Takes $32,000 Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI)

M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE FXI opened at $34.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $35.55.

