Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Yum China by 140.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $56.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.36 per share, for a total transaction of $133,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,069.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeff Kuai acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Leila Zhang bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.36 per share, for a total transaction of $133,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,069.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on YUMC. Macquarie upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

