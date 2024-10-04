Oasis Network Market Capitalization Tops $496.35 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0703 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $496.35 million and $22.92 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,423.23 or 0.03888356 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00042086 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013458 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.06628098 USD and is down -4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $20,186,208.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

