Kaspa (KAS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $35.36 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kaspa has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $3.68 billion and approximately $35.36 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,843,245,932 coins and its circulating supply is 24,854,971,773 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,837,878,164.2774 with 24,849,603,990.97696 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.15015155 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $36,239,432.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

