Sovryn Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.57 Million (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Sovryn has a market cap of $9.57 million and approximately $63,276.81 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sovryn token can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000840 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sovryn Profile

Sovryn launched on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The official message board for Sovryn is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 63,866,204.76563656 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.50336389 USD and is down -6.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $101,595.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

