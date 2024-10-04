pzETH Price Tops $2,826.32 (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. pzETH has a total market capitalization of $47.67 million and $95,914.82 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, pzETH has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One pzETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,826.32 or 0.04537025 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pzETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.99 or 0.00251902 BTC.

pzETH Profile

pzETH launched on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 42,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 42,494.0792223. The last known price of pzETH is 2,796.90730547 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $173,199.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pzETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pzETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.