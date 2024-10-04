Dora Factory (new) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $27.19 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Dora Factory (new) has a total market cap of $27.19 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dora Factory (new) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.99 or 0.00251902 BTC.

Dora Factory (new) Token Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.05047343 USD and is down -8.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,523,397.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory (new) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory (new) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dora Factory (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory (new) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory (new) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.