iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.27. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

