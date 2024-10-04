Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $299,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

