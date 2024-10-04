Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 342,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,695 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after buying an additional 23,754 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in Church & Dwight by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.9 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $101.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.