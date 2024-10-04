Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 459.9% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 261,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 214,999 shares during the last quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,223,000. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,104,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $36.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

