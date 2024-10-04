Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,187,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,269,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $124,066,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $245.49 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $247.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.81 and a 200-day moving average of $221.68.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

