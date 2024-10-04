Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 90 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,040,000 after buying an additional 426,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,007,000 after acquiring an additional 237,347 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,841,000 after acquiring an additional 232,494 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $39,517,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,145,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,490,000 after purchasing an additional 194,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.21.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $144.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.01 and its 200 day moving average is $154.05. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

