iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $47.15.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

