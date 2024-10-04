Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 411 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 214,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,318 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 620,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,684,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.