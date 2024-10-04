Bittensor (TAO) Price Tops $574.06 on Major Exchanges

Bittensor (TAO) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Bittensor has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for $574.06 or 0.00921142 BTC on popular exchanges. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and $200.91 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.99 or 0.00251902 BTC.

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,380,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 505.37617224 USD and is down -4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $175,022,443.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

