Velas Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $29.03 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. Velas has a total market cap of $29.03 million and $496,066.07 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00042086 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013458 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,639,973,012 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

