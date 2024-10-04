ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $462,702.03 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00042961 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00036260 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012052 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

