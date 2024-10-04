Park National Corp OH Sells 1,331 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 57.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 935.9% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $101.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $105.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

