Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $481.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.18. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

