Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.12.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

