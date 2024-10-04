Park National Corp OH Sells 198 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RIO opened at $69.83 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

