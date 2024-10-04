Park National Corp OH Sells 198 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
NYSE:RIO opened at $69.83 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RIO
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.