Park National Corp OH Invests $222,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

FNF stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

