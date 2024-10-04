Park National Corp OH Takes $230,000 Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,241,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,543,000 after buying an additional 359,028 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,107,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 442,197 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,703,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,042,000 after purchasing an additional 407,913 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,216,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,492,000 after purchasing an additional 499,009 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 13.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,601,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $57.60 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.587 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.