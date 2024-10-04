Mattson Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $892,895,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $315,867,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $340,097,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $280.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $420.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $284.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.37 and a 200 day moving average of $265.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

