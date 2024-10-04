Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $610,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

