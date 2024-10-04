Park National Corp OH Sells 21 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Park National Corp OH cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Passive Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 10.0% during the second quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Mastercard by 12.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,762,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,677,000 after acquiring an additional 193,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 65.0% during the second quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,363,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MA shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.22.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $494.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $475.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.47. The company has a market capitalization of $460.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $501.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

