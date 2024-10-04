Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.39 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.84 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.



The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

