Park National Corp OH Buys New Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,577 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in HP by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer maker to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. UBS Group upped their price target on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.