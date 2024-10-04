Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 1,036 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.15.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $130.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.85.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.