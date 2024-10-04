Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on WY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $32.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

