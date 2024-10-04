Park National Corp OH Has $2.29 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,445 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.26 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.96.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

