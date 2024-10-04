Park National Corp OH Buys New Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,562 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 121.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $95.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average of $70.17. The firm has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,902.80 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Dbs Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

