Park National Corp OH Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96,407 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

