Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stock Price Up 5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) were up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.14 and last traded at $58.89. Approximately 24,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 60,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $864.29 million, a PE ratio of 126.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $107.02 million for the quarter. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 4.11%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 519.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 224.0% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 101,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,422 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Tompkins Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

