Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading 6.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOVGet Free Report) shares traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.95. 2,714,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 7,823,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.13.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 729,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 32,288 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 220.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 238,329 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

