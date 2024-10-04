Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading 6.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.95. 2,714,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 7,823,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Clover Health Investments Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.13.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

About Clover Health Investments

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 729,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 32,288 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 220.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 238,329 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

