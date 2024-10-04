General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $187.64 and last traded at $187.27. 663,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,525,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

General Electric Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $203.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

