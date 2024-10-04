Kistos (LON:KIST) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.50), with a volume of 134137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.52).

Kistos Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.80 million, a PE ratio of -452.40 and a beta of 0.33.

Kistos Company Profile

Kistos Holdings Plc focuses on development and production of gas and other hydrocarbon reserves in the United Kingdom, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos Holdings Plc was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

