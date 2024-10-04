Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Stock Price Down 6.1% – What’s Next?

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.70 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 103,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 376,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 70,000 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 897,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,156,566. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bicara Therapeutics news, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 70,000 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 897,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,156,566. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,833,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,994,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,303,418 shares in the company, valued at $77,461,524. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

