Solid State (LON:SOLI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 232.20 ($3.11) and last traded at GBX 261.55 ($3.50), with a volume of 122634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,175 ($15.72).
Solid State Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. The company has a market capitalization of £28.43 million, a P/E ratio of 355.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,277.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,384.
Solid State Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This is an increase from Solid State’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,894.74%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Solid State Company Profile
Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.
