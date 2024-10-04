Solid State (LON:SOLI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 232.20 ($3.11) and last traded at GBX 261.55 ($3.50), with a volume of 122634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,175 ($15.72).

Solid State Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. The company has a market capitalization of £28.43 million, a P/E ratio of 355.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,277.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,384.

Get Solid State alerts:

Solid State Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This is an increase from Solid State’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,894.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Solid State Company Profile

In related news, insider John Macmichael sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.99), for a total transaction of £426,000 ($569,823.43). In related news, insider Gary Marsh sold 2,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,335 ($17.86), for a total transaction of £40,009.95 ($53,517.86). Also, insider John Macmichael sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.99), for a total transaction of £426,000 ($569,823.43). 16.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.