ValiRx (LON:VAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 582931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

ValiRx Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 million, a P/E ratio of -67.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.64.

ValiRx Company Profile

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

