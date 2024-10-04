Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.52, but opened at $78.81. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $77.39, with a volume of 572 shares changing hands.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average of $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $667.68 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 2.53%.

Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

