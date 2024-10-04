Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Shares Up 15.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) traded up 15.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.29 ($0.02). 4,977,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,250% from the average session volume of 368,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.12 ($0.01).
Great Southern Copper Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.62. The company has a market cap of £5.38 million, a PE ratio of -120.00 and a beta of -0.41.
About Great Southern Copper
Great Southern Copper PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of copper and gold deposits in Chile. The company holds 100% interest in the San Lorenzo project that covers an area of 25,680 hectares located to the northeast of the coastal city of La Serena in northern Chile; and the Especularita project covering an area of 13,799 hectares located to the south of the San Lorenzo project.
